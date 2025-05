India's Diplomatic Mission in Slovenia: Strengthening Global Counterterrorism Alliances

Amid rising global tensions, Hon'ble Member of Parliament Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal was a key figure in the Indian Parliamentary Delegation that visited Slovenia. This diplomatic initiative comes in the wake of the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Dr. Mittal's agenda focused on reinforcing India's uncompromising position on terrorism while highlighting the necessity of international collaboration. Meetings with high-profile Slovenian officials, including H.E. Predrag Baković, Chairperson of Slovenia's Foreign Policy Committee, were essential in fostering bilateral relations.

Both nations reaffirmed their commitment to counterterrorism, as Slovenia condemned terrorism's incompatibility with democratic values. Dr. Mittal expressed India's united resolve to eliminate terrorism and forge global partnerships essential for peace, innovation, and inclusive growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)