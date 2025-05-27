Left Menu

Tragedy in Sitapura: Toxic Fumes Claim Four Lives in Search for Gold

Four workers died after being forced to enter a septic tank filled with toxic fumes at a jewellery factory in Sitapura Industrial Area, Jaipur, to retrieve gold and silver particles. Despite initial hesitations due to safety risks, the men were persuaded by promises of extra money.

  • India

Tragedy struck late Monday night at a jewellery factory in Sitapura Industrial Area when four men lost their lives to toxic fumes in a septic tank.

The victims, identified as Sanjeev Pal, Himanshu Singh, Rohit Pal, and Arpit Yadav, were allegedly forced by the management to enter the 10-foot-deep tank to retrieve gold and silver particles, a hazardous task often undertaken in such units.

Initially hesitant, the workers were coaxed with the promise of extra pay, police revealed. The incident highlights grave safety lapses and underscores the perilous working conditions faced by labourers in the jewellery manufacturing sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

