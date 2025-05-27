Left Menu

Family Dispute Turns Deadly in Peshawar: A Tragic Shooting

In Peshawar, Pakistan, a family dispute over kitchen use led to a tragic shooting, resulting in the deaths of three family members. The suspect, identified as a male relative, fled the scene. A police case has been filed, and efforts are underway to apprehend the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 27-05-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 15:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A tragic shooting incident transpired in Peshawar, Pakistan, on Tuesday, where three family members lost their lives during a kitchen dispute. The suspect, a male relative, reportedly opened fire, killing his wife, sister, and brother before fleeing the scene.

The shocking event unfolded in the Daudzai area of the city, leaving the local community in disbelief. Responding to the tragedy, police have registered a case and initiated an investigation, moving swiftly to identify and locate the absconding shooter.

The victims' bodies were transported to a local hospital for postmortem examinations, as authorities formed special teams to arrest the suspect involved in this heartbreaking domestic altercation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

