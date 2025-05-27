Family Dispute Turns Deadly in Peshawar: A Tragic Shooting

A tragic shooting incident transpired in Peshawar, Pakistan, on Tuesday, where three family members lost their lives during a kitchen dispute. The suspect, a male relative, reportedly opened fire, killing his wife, sister, and brother before fleeing the scene.

The shocking event unfolded in the Daudzai area of the city, leaving the local community in disbelief. Responding to the tragedy, police have registered a case and initiated an investigation, moving swiftly to identify and locate the absconding shooter.

The victims' bodies were transported to a local hospital for postmortem examinations, as authorities formed special teams to arrest the suspect involved in this heartbreaking domestic altercation.

(With inputs from agencies.)