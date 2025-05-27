Tragedy Strikes in Benue: Deadly Weekend Attacks Highlight Ethnic Tensions

At least 42 people were tragically shot dead in a wave of violent assaults over the weekend in Nigeria's Benue state, according to local officials on Tuesday.

The violence, attributed to suspected herders, affected several villages, including Ahume and Aondona, leaving 32 dead on Sunday. An additional 10 people were killed in separate attacks on Tyolaha and Tse-Ubiam villages on Saturday, reported Victor Omnin, chairman of the Gwer West local government.

This deadly conflict highlights long-standing tensions in Nigeria's Middle Belt, a zone of ethnic and religious diversity. Competing claims over land use between herders and farmers exacerbate these conflicts, creating a volatile situation. A Catholic priest was also injured during the attacks and remains in critical condition.

