ULFA Ban Extended: A Continued Struggle for Sovereign Assam

The judicial tribunal confirmed the extension of the ban on ULFA for five years, citing its unlawful activities and armed struggle for a sovereign Assam. The organisation maintains links with other insurgent groups and operates camps in Myanmar. Recent arrests and weapon seizures emphasize its ongoing threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 15:37 IST
The United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) remains a banned organisation, with a judicial tribunal extending the prohibition for another five years. The group, boasting a cadre strength of 200-250 and 200 weapons, primarily operates from Myanmar. It has been labeled an 'unlawful association' due to its insurgent activities aimed at a sovereign Assam.

The tribunal, led by Justice Michael Zothankhuma of the Gauhati High Court, based its decision on comprehensive evidence of the group's violent acts and connections with other insurgent groups. These operations include attacks on security forces and attempts to disrupt public order in Assam.

In recent years, substantial arrests of ULFA members and supporters have been made. The government has seized a variety of arms and ammunition, highlighting the enduring threat posed by ULFA. This extension marks another chapter in Assam's long-running effort to curb the group's militant activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

