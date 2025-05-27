Delhi Police Crackdown: 142 Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Apprehended

Delhi Police, in a concerted effort to tackle illegal immigration, have apprehended 92 Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in the country during two distinct operations in southwest Delhi.

Authorities have now detained a total of 142 Bangladeshi nationals in the region since late December 2024. The crackdown followed a 10-day sweep focusing on vulnerable localities.

Acting on intelligence and tips from local informers, the Delhi Police conducted meticulous verification drives. Many detainees were found with Bangladeshi documents but no valid Indian permits, having entered the country through clandestine border crossings. Deportation proceedings are underway.

