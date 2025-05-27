Left Menu

Delhi Police Crackdown: 142 Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Apprehended

Delhi Police have detained 142 Bangladeshi nationals for illegal residency in a special operation targeting illegal foreign residents. This includes a couple with two minors. The detainees were caught without valid documents and admitted to entering India through illegal means. Their deportation process has begun.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 15:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police, in a concerted effort to tackle illegal immigration, have apprehended 92 Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in the country during two distinct operations in southwest Delhi.

Authorities have now detained a total of 142 Bangladeshi nationals in the region since late December 2024. The crackdown followed a 10-day sweep focusing on vulnerable localities.

Acting on intelligence and tips from local informers, the Delhi Police conducted meticulous verification drives. Many detainees were found with Bangladeshi documents but no valid Indian permits, having entered the country through clandestine border crossings. Deportation proceedings are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

