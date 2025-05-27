Jual Oram Unveils Tribal Development Strategy for Inclusive Growth

In a sweeping announcement that highlights the Government of India’s intensified focus on tribal development, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Shri Jual Oram addressed the media in New Delhi, reiterating the Centre’s unwavering commitment to the welfare and upliftment of tribal populations across the country. Speaking at his official residence, the Minister outlined a broad suite of policy measures, landmark schemes, and year-long celebrations aimed at bridging the developmental divide affecting India’s tribal communities.

Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh: Celebrating Tribal Contributions to Nation Building

Shri Oram revealed that the Government has approved the commemoration of the 150th Birth Anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda as Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh, to be observed from 15th November 2024 to 15th November 2025. This year-long celebration will include national and state-level events organized through Tribal Research Institutes (TRIs) and will honour the invaluable contributions of tribal leaders to India’s freedom struggle and post-independence development.

The initiative underscores a broader cultural recognition of tribal identity and heritage, bringing tribal history and achievements into national consciousness.

PM-JANMAN: A Game-Changer for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs)

The centrepiece of the government’s current tribal policy is the PM-JANMAN scheme—Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan—designed for the holistic development of 75 PVTGs across 18 states and 1 Union Territory. With an impressive budget outlay of ₹24,104 crore (Central Share: ₹15,336 crore; State Share: ₹8,768 crore), the scheme addresses fundamental needs such as:

Safe housing

Drinking water access

Healthcare and nutrition

Education infrastructure

Road and electricity connectivity

Sustainable livelihoods

The programme targets completion within three years, aiming to ensure equitable access to development for some of India’s most marginalized communities.

Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan: Multi-Ministerial Convergence for Tribal Upliftment

Building on PM-JANMAN’s momentum, Shri Oram detailed the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, a flagship initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 2nd October 2024 in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand. This multi-sectoral campaign integrates schemes from 17 ministries and spans 25 interventions for saturation-based service delivery in tribal villages.

Key features include:

Outlay of ₹79,156 crore over 5 years (₹56,333 crore Central Share and ₹22,823 crore State Share).

Coverage of 63,843 tribal villages across 2,911 blocks in 549 districts of 26 states and 4 UTs.

Prioritization based on Antyodaya Mission Gap Data (2022–23) to plug development deficits.

The campaign takes a convergence-based approach to address both infrastructure and human development gaps, making it one of the most ambitious tribal development blueprints in India’s history.

Strengthening Tribal Education: NESTS and EMRS Initiatives

Shri Oram highlighted the transformative educational reforms led by the National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS). These reforms focus on Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) and emphasize:

Academic excellence

Digital and skill-based learning

Teacher training and leadership development

Student well-being and extracurricular activities

He also reported significant progress in scholarship programs:

Budget increase: From ₹978 crore to ₹3,088 crore

Beneficiary growth: From 18 lakh to 30 lakh students

Higher education schemes: MPhil/PhD fellowships: 950 → 2,700 National Overseas Scholarships: 8 → 58 Top-Class Education Scheme: 3,000 → 7,000 students



PMAAGY: Building Model Tribal Villages

Launched in 2022, the Pradhan Mantri Aadi Adarsh Gram Yojana (PMAAGY) focuses on converting villages with over 50% tribal population into model villages. It supports eight key sectors, including education, sanitation, drinking water, telecom and road connectivity.

Through a convergence approach aligned with the National Tribal Policy and Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP), the scheme:

Targets gap-filling based on Village Development Plans (VDPs)

Allocates ₹20.38 lakh per village

Complements existing central and state development frameworks

NSTFDC: Financial Inclusion and Entrepreneurship

The National Scheduled Tribes Finance and Development Corporation (NSTFDC) plays a crucial role in facilitating economic inclusion for tribal communities. Over the past decade (2014–2025), the NSTFDC has:

Expanded financial support for tribal entrepreneurs, SHGs, and students

Offered low-interest loans to promote self-employment and enterprise

Helped tribal communities engage in value-added production and marketing

Forest Rights Act: Legal Empowerment and Conservation

The Minister also highlighted advancements in implementing the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act (FRA). The FRA recognizes 13 distinct community and individual rights, empowering Gram Sabhas to conserve biodiversity and manage natural resources. These rights are vital for livelihood security, climate resilience, and social justice.

Tribal Health: Combating Sickle Cell Anaemia

Recognizing the disproportionate health burden among tribal populations, Shri Oram spotlighted the Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission, launched by Prime Minister Modi on 1st July 2023 in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh. The mission aims to eliminate SCA by 2047, with impressive achievements so far:

Over 5 crore individuals screened

1.6 lakh events held during the 2024 awareness campaign

27 lakh screening tests conducted

13.19 lakh screening cards distributed

Additionally, 15 Centres of Competence (CoC) have been established under the Dharti Aaba Abhiyan to improve tribal health services across 14 states.

Conclusion: A Vision of Inclusive and Empowered Tribal India

Shri Jual Oram’s briefing paints a comprehensive picture of India’s tribal welfare ecosystem, with a clear focus on inclusive growth, cultural recognition, and policy convergence. These interventions—ranging from infrastructure development and education to healthcare and entrepreneurship—reflect a national vision where tribal communities are not just beneficiaries but active participants in India’s development journey.