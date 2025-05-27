Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Young Life in Noida

A 14-year-old boy named Ravi Kishan died after being struck by a speeding vehicle in Noida's Sector 39 area. The incident occurred near Patri Bazaar on Sunday night. He was admitted to the hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries. A case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 27-05-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 16:33 IST
Tragic Accident Claims Young Life in Noida
incident
  • Country:
  • India

A 14-year-old boy tragically lost his life after being struck by a speeding vehicle in Noida's Sector 39, according to police reports on Tuesday.

The fatal incident occurred on Sunday night near Patri Bazaar in the City Center area. The victim, identified as Ravi Kishan, had come to the market when the vehicle hit him.

Inspector Jitendra Kumar Singh stated that Ravi was subsequently rushed to the district hospital in critical condition, but he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries during treatment. A case has been filed, and an investigation is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025