Tragic Accident Claims Young Life in Noida

A 14-year-old boy tragically lost his life after being struck by a speeding vehicle in Noida's Sector 39, according to police reports on Tuesday.

The fatal incident occurred on Sunday night near Patri Bazaar in the City Center area. The victim, identified as Ravi Kishan, had come to the market when the vehicle hit him.

Inspector Jitendra Kumar Singh stated that Ravi was subsequently rushed to the district hospital in critical condition, but he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries during treatment. A case has been filed, and an investigation is currently underway.

