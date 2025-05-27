Delhi High Court Advocates Policy for Rehabilitation of Stray Dogs

The Delhi High Court has called on authorities in the national capital to develop a comprehensive policy for the rehabilitation of stray dogs to systematically remove them from public areas.

Justice Mini Pushkarna highlighted the widespread issue facing the public and stressed the need for coordination between the Delhi government, MCD, and the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) to establish an effective plan.

The court's order is in response to multiple reports of dog bites and is linked to a petition challenging the demolition of a shelter caring for over 200 dogs run by an octogenarian known as "Dog Amma."

Emphasizing that simply releasing sterilized and vaccinated dogs is inadequate, the court warned against the potential hazards of unsupervised stray dogs on city streets. A policy meeting has been directed with all stakeholders, and the matter is set for further hearing on August 6.