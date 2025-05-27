Left Menu

Delhi High Court Advocates Policy for Rehabilitation of Stray Dogs

The Delhi High Court demands a comprehensive policy for the rehabilitation of stray dogs, urging collaboration among government bodies. This follows concerns over dog bites and the demolition of a shelter run by an octogenarian caretaker. The court insists on institutional solutions rather than simply returning sterilized dogs to streets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 16:36 IST
Delhi High Court Advocates Policy for Rehabilitation of Stray Dogs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has called on authorities in the national capital to develop a comprehensive policy for the rehabilitation of stray dogs to systematically remove them from public areas.

Justice Mini Pushkarna highlighted the widespread issue facing the public and stressed the need for coordination between the Delhi government, MCD, and the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) to establish an effective plan.

The court's order is in response to multiple reports of dog bites and is linked to a petition challenging the demolition of a shelter caring for over 200 dogs run by an octogenarian known as "Dog Amma."

Emphasizing that simply releasing sterilized and vaccinated dogs is inadequate, the court warned against the potential hazards of unsupervised stray dogs on city streets. A policy meeting has been directed with all stakeholders, and the matter is set for further hearing on August 6.

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025