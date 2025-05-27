Tragic Family Demise Sparks Investigation in Vakkam
A family of four, comprising a couple and their two sons, was found dead in Vakkam, suspected to be a suicide due to financial issues. Police are investigating the incident, though no suicide note has been found. The deaths were discovered when neighbors checked on the family.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-05-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 16:46 IST
- Country:
- India
A family of four, including a couple and their two children, was tragically found deceased in their Vakkam residence on Tuesday, according to local authorities.
The individuals, identified as Anilkumar and his wife Sheeja, along with their two sons, were found hanging. Police suspect suicide, primarily due to reported financial troubles faced by Anilkumar.
Officials noted the absence of a suicide note and confirmed that investigations are ongoing. Neighbors discovered the deaths when they noticed the family's unusual absence from the community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement