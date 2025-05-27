Left Menu

Tragic Family Demise Sparks Investigation in Vakkam

A family of four, comprising a couple and their two sons, was found dead in Vakkam, suspected to be a suicide due to financial issues. Police are investigating the incident, though no suicide note has been found. The deaths were discovered when neighbors checked on the family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-05-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 16:46 IST
Tragic Family Demise Sparks Investigation in Vakkam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A family of four, including a couple and their two children, was tragically found deceased in their Vakkam residence on Tuesday, according to local authorities.

The individuals, identified as Anilkumar and his wife Sheeja, along with their two sons, were found hanging. Police suspect suicide, primarily due to reported financial troubles faced by Anilkumar.

Officials noted the absence of a suicide note and confirmed that investigations are ongoing. Neighbors discovered the deaths when they noticed the family's unusual absence from the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025