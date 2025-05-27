High Court Rebukes Government, Grants Bail to Pune Student Over Social Media Post

The Bombay High Court granted bail yesterday to a 19-year-old student from Pune, criticizing the Maharashtra government for its harsh reaction to her social media post concerning Indo-Pak hostilities. The court called the government's treatment of the student 'absolutely shocking,' emphasizing that she should not be considered a 'hardcore criminal.'

The student had been detained after sharing a post, which she promptly deleted and apologized for. The court ordered her immediate release, ensuring she could attend her college examinations. It also annulled the college's decision to rusticate her, emphasizing that the student wasn't given a fair chance to defend herself.

Describing the government's response as 'radical,' the court questioned the approach of both the police and the college, urging them to adopt a more reformatory rather than punitive stance. The incident raises concerns about freedom of expression and the role of educational institutions in student development.

(With inputs from agencies.)