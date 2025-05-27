Life Sentence for 2015 Murder Ensures Justice Prevails

A local court in Delhi has sentenced two individuals, Gurcharan Singh and Sheesh Ram, to life imprisonment for the 2015 murder of a man named Manish. The court held that a lenient sentence could undermine public confidence in the justice system.

Additional Sessions Judge Virender Kumar Kharta observed that although aggravating circumstances surrounding the case prominently outweighed any mitigating factors, it did not fit the 'rarest of rare' category that warrants the death penalty.

The decision was based on the prosecution's argument that the convicts, acting with common intent, committed a heinous crime and deserved harsh punishment. The judge also proposed compensation for the victim's family through the Delhi State Legal Services Authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)