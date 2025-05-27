Left Menu

Life Sentence for 2015 Murder Ensures Justice Prevails

A court sentenced two men to life imprisonment for a 2015 murder, emphasizing the critical need for appropriate sentencing to maintain public trust in the justice system. Despite aggravating facts not qualifying for a death penalty, the court highlighted the victim's family's suffering and referred compensation to a legal authority.

A local court in Delhi has sentenced two individuals, Gurcharan Singh and Sheesh Ram, to life imprisonment for the 2015 murder of a man named Manish. The court held that a lenient sentence could undermine public confidence in the justice system.

Additional Sessions Judge Virender Kumar Kharta observed that although aggravating circumstances surrounding the case prominently outweighed any mitigating factors, it did not fit the 'rarest of rare' category that warrants the death penalty.

The decision was based on the prosecution's argument that the convicts, acting with common intent, committed a heinous crime and deserved harsh punishment. The judge also proposed compensation for the victim's family through the Delhi State Legal Services Authority.

