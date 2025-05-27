Trump Administration Targets Harvard's Federal Contracts Amidst Policy Clash

The Trump administration is escalating its conflict with Harvard University by aiming to cancel federal contracts worth approximately $100 million, according to a senior official. This move comes as part of a broader dispute, with the administration accusing Harvard of fostering liberalism and antisemitism.

Already, more than $2.6 billion in federal research grants have been canceled as the administration presses for changes in the university's policies. A letter from the General Services Administration is pushing agencies to consider alternative vendors to Harvard, further reflecting the strained relations.

The measures target about 30 contracts across nine agencies, though critical services are instructed to find a transition plan rather than an immediate halt. Although this action primarily impacts federal contracts, Harvard's research grants remain unaffected for now.

