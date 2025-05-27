Trump Administration Targets Harvard's Federal Contracts Amidst Policy Clash
The Trump administration demands cancellation of $100 million in federal contracts with Harvard University, intensifying tensions over policy disagreements. Amid accusations of liberalism and antisemitism against Harvard, the administration has already canceled $2.6 billion in federal grants and threatens further actions impacting the university’s funding and status.
- Country:
- United States
The Trump administration is escalating its conflict with Harvard University by aiming to cancel federal contracts worth approximately $100 million, according to a senior official. This move comes as part of a broader dispute, with the administration accusing Harvard of fostering liberalism and antisemitism.
Already, more than $2.6 billion in federal research grants have been canceled as the administration presses for changes in the university's policies. A letter from the General Services Administration is pushing agencies to consider alternative vendors to Harvard, further reflecting the strained relations.
The measures target about 30 contracts across nine agencies, though critical services are instructed to find a transition plan rather than an immediate halt. Although this action primarily impacts federal contracts, Harvard's research grants remain unaffected for now.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
States Clash With Trump's Administration Over Federal Funding and Immigration Policy
Harvard Faces Major Federal Funding Cuts Amid Controversy
Harvard's Federal Funding Slashed Amid Anti-Semitism Claims
States Challenge Trump's Federal Funding Strategy
Harvard Settles Antisemitism Lawsuit with Orthodox Jewish Student