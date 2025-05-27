Nephew's Birth Celebration Leads to Arrest in Jhansi

In Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district, a young man was apprehended after a celebratory gunfire event took a legal turn.

Rahul, 30, found himself in police custody after a video showing his celebratory gunshots went viral. Authorities seized a licensed firearm belonging to Rahul's father.

The Baragaon police in Jhansi launched an investigation after the video surfaced on social media, leading to the arrest of Rahul. Celebrations turned sour as the 12-bore gun used in the incident was confiscated.

