Left Menu

Swift Aid Promised After Maharashtra's Torrential Rains

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered the provision of financial aid to individuals impacted by heavy rains, as announced by state revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. Affected citizens, including farmers, will be compensated following NDRF and SDRF guidelines. Fadnavis also emphasized pre-deploying relief teams in flood-prone areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-05-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 19:04 IST
Swift Aid Promised After Maharashtra's Torrential Rains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called for immediate financial assistance to those affected by severe rains in the state, according to state revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Bawankule confirmed that impacted residents, particularly farmers, will receive compensation in line with the protocols of the National and State Disaster Response Funds.

A detailed report on the recent rainfall damage was presented to the state cabinet, highlighting the unusual 200 mm rainfall in Mumbai's Colaba area. Fadnavis has also mandated the strategic deployment of relief teams in flood-prone zones to minimize future damage and ensure rapid response during emergencies.

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025