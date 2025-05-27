Swift Aid Promised After Maharashtra's Torrential Rains

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called for immediate financial assistance to those affected by severe rains in the state, according to state revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Bawankule confirmed that impacted residents, particularly farmers, will receive compensation in line with the protocols of the National and State Disaster Response Funds.

A detailed report on the recent rainfall damage was presented to the state cabinet, highlighting the unusual 200 mm rainfall in Mumbai's Colaba area. Fadnavis has also mandated the strategic deployment of relief teams in flood-prone zones to minimize future damage and ensure rapid response during emergencies.