Celebrating 20 Years of Urban Transformation in Gujarat: PM Modi Highlights India’s Rising Global Role and Legacy of Resilience

On May 27, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a momentous event in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, commemorating two decades of the state's remarkable urban growth. The occasion marked the launch of Urban Development Year 2025, a continuation and reflection upon the pioneering Urban Development Year 2005 that transformed Gujarat’s cityscapes. Expressing pride in the progress made over the past 20 years, PM Modi applauded Gujarat’s strategic vision and implementation of development models that have now become reference points for urban governance across India.

He underscored the importance of forward-looking policies, saying that the government has learned from the past two decades to craft a roadmap that aligns with future urban aspirations. This blueprint, aimed at sustainable urban transformation, focuses on dynamic economic centers, integrated planning, and citizen-centric development for generations to come.

From Terrorism to Triumph: Operation Sindoor and India’s Security Resolve

Reflecting on India’s evolving national security narrative, the Prime Minister contextualized Operation Sindoor, launched on May 6, as a bold new chapter in the fight against terrorism. He described it as a symbol of India’s newfound assertiveness and self-respect. “India made up its mind to weed out the thorn of terrorism and did it with utmost conviction,” he stated.

Recounting historical grievances, Modi recalled the first terrorist attack post-partition in 1947 and Sardar Patel’s unheeded counsel to reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). He cited a long-standing legacy of proxy war waged by Pakistan through the infiltration of militants targeting civilians, including pilgrims. However, he emphasized that this form of warfare has now escalated into a structured military tactic by Pakistan.

PM Modi revealed that nine terrorist bases were destroyed in just 22 minutes, with full camera documentation ensuring transparent proof. These were not random militant acts, he declared, but state-sponsored warfare, as evidenced by the state funerals accorded to slain militants in Pakistan. He made it clear that India would respond decisively to such strategies going forward.

A Call for Economic Self-Reliance and the Spirit of Operation Sindoor

Linking national security with economic sovereignty, the Prime Minister introduced a compelling vision: Operation Sindoor should not be viewed solely as a military maneuver but as a national movement toward economic self-reliance. He urged citizens to examine their daily consumption habits, identify foreign goods, and replace them with domestically made alternatives. “Even sacred idols used in our religious festivals are imported—this must change,” Modi asserted.

He promoted the One District, One Product (ODOP) initiative to encourage local manufacturing and value addition. Citing India’s potential, he reminded the audience that the country now possesses the capability to produce globally competitive products. Embracing and celebrating “Made in India” is, according to him, an act of patriotism and a contribution to national development.

India’s Economic Ascendancy: From 11th to 4th in Just a Decade

The Prime Minister used the occasion to reflect on his first swearing-in as PM in 2014, when India ranked 11th in the global economy. Despite challenges like COVID-19, cross-border tensions, and natural disasters, India has now surged to 4th position, overtaking former colonial power Britain—a symbolic achievement for the nation.

He acknowledged the pressure and aspiration to climb further and reach the 3rd position globally, stressing that this goal is within reach by 2047, when India celebrates 100 years of independence. Modi evoked the determination of freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, drawing a parallel to today’s generation who, with similar resolve, can realize the dream of a developed India.

Vision 2047: Blueprint for a Developed India

Looking ahead to 2047, Modi emphasized that India must become a fully developed nation, with a robust economy, strategic autonomy, and a thriving society. He urged every citizen to play an active role in this journey. Drawing a timeline, he also encouraged Gujarat to begin planning for its 75th anniversary in 2035, aligning state-level aspirations with national growth.

He cited sectors such as industry, agriculture, education, sports, and tourism as key to achieving this transformation. The ambition to host the 2036 Olympics was mentioned as part of India’s larger plan to position itself as a global leader across domains.

Urban Development as a Vehicle of Economic Growth

Highlighting that cities must evolve into economic powerhouses and not merely expand due to rising populations, the Prime Minister stressed a targeted approach to urban planning. He urged municipal bodies to set economic growth targets, enhance local manufacturing, and explore avenues like agro-based industries and startup incubation, particularly in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

Modi proudly pointed to India’s vibrant startup ecosystem, where nearly 200,000 ventures—many led by women—are now shaping the economic future from smaller towns and cities.

Overcoming Opposition Through Visionary Governance

Reflecting on his time as Gujarat’s Chief Minister, PM Modi shared stories of resistance to transformative projects—from red buses in Ahmedabad to the Sabarmati Riverfront, and clearing encroachments for urban renewal. Despite initial opposition and media scrutiny, he noted that results have vindicated these decisions and reinforced public trust, leading to electoral successes.

He reiterated the effectiveness of whole-of-government approaches, like the Aspirational Districts Program, which used data-driven strategies to uplift 100 backward districts and has since become a global governance model.

Harnessing Tourism and Cultural Legacy for Development

Tourism was highlighted as a key economic engine. PM Modi described Gujarat’s journey—from a neglected desert region to a sought-after destination. Iconic projects like the Statue of Unity, world’s largest cricket stadium, and maritime museums in Lothal were presented as examples of transforming perceptions and stimulating local economies.

Closing Remarks: Gujarat as a Beacon for National Progress

Concluding his address, PM Modi thanked the Gujarat Government, including Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel and other dignitaries, for their contributions. He affirmed Gujarat’s continued role as a model state for India and called upon all Indians to contribute to Operation Sindoor not only through vigilance but by fostering self-reliance, innovation, and economic strength.

He left the audience with a stirring message: “Our journey to becoming the third-largest economy and a developed nation begins with every Indian making conscious choices for the nation’s betterment.”