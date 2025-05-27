Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah: A Leader's Resilience Amid Health Concerns
Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei is hospitalized in Malaysia due to tiredness but is in good health, according to his office. Admitted to the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur, the 78-year-old leader is expected to stay for several days. The sultan remains a popular figure in the oil-rich nation.
Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei is currently in good health despite being admitted to a Malaysian hospital due to fatigue experienced during a regional summit, his office announced on Tuesday.
The 78-year-old sultan is undergoing medical attention at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur on the advice of Malaysian healthcare experts, where he is expected to stay for several days.
The hospitalization was confirmed by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during his hosting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit. Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, who has ruled Brunei since 1967, is renowned for his popularity in the nation, as well as playing multiple leadership roles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
