Malaysia's Bid to Become a Bollywood Backdrop

Malaysia is intensifying its efforts to become a leading filming destination for Indian movie productions. According to the Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board (MTPB) chairman, Datuk Manoharan Periasamy, the country is offering increased incentives and streamlining the filming approval process.

Indian filmmakers using Malaysian cultural or local elements in their projects can receive an extra five percent rebate on existing incentives. This initiative aims to attract more projects from Bollywood, Tollywood, and Kollywood, which have used Malaysia as a backdrop in over 100 films.

Periasamy highlighted a recent agreement, signed during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Malaysia, promoting cooperation in the film sector, including tax rebates and shared content. Tourism Malaysia emphasized the Indian market's importance, pointing to strong connectivity with over 240 weekly flights and many Indian visitors contributing to the local economy.

