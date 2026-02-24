Left Menu

Malaysia's Bid to Become a Bollywood Backdrop

Malaysia is enhancing efforts to attract Indian films, offering additional incentives and simplifying filming approvals. Filmmakers using local elements gain extra rebates. Strengthened by a memorandum signed during Prime Minister Modi's visit, cooperation between Malaysian and Indian film industries is expected to grow, boosting tourism and cultural exchange.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2026 17:53 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 17:53 IST
Malaysia's Bid to Become a Bollywood Backdrop
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Malaysia is intensifying its efforts to become a leading filming destination for Indian movie productions. According to the Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board (MTPB) chairman, Datuk Manoharan Periasamy, the country is offering increased incentives and streamlining the filming approval process.

Indian filmmakers using Malaysian cultural or local elements in their projects can receive an extra five percent rebate on existing incentives. This initiative aims to attract more projects from Bollywood, Tollywood, and Kollywood, which have used Malaysia as a backdrop in over 100 films.

Periasamy highlighted a recent agreement, signed during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Malaysia, promoting cooperation in the film sector, including tax rebates and shared content. Tourism Malaysia emphasized the Indian market's importance, pointing to strong connectivity with over 240 weekly flights and many Indian visitors contributing to the local economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maoist Leaders Surrender: A Step Towards 'Maoist-Mukt Bharat'

Maoist Leaders Surrender: A Step Towards 'Maoist-Mukt Bharat'

 India
2
Odisha's Panchayat Polls to Stick to 2027 Schedule

Odisha's Panchayat Polls to Stick to 2027 Schedule

 India
3
Former Samajwadi Party MLA Charged in Money Laundering Case

Former Samajwadi Party MLA Charged in Money Laundering Case

 India
4
Putin Boosts Security Amidst Escalating Tensions

Putin Boosts Security Amidst Escalating Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026