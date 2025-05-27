Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's DMF Scam: Unveiling Corruption in Tendering Processes

The Chhattisgarh police's Economic Offences Wing filed a chargesheet against seven government servants and two others in the alleged District Mineral Foundation (DMF) scam. The scam involved corruption in tendering processes, with financial irregularities reported. The enforcement directorate is also investigating money laundering angles in this case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 27-05-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 19:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the Chhattisgarh police's Economic Offences Wing took a significant step in the alleged District Mineral Foundation (DMF) scam by filing a chargesheet against seven government officials and two others. This case stems from the previous Congress administration's tenure in the state, according to officials.

The chargesheet, comprising around 6,000 pages, was submitted to a special court in Raipur. It names nine accused individuals, including seven public servants and two others. Notably, it includes suspended IAS officer Ranu Sahu, who served as the Korba district collector, and several other high-ranking officials who are currently held in Central Jail Raipur.

Investigations reveal that the accused engaged in corruption and financial misconduct during the tendering processes under the DMF fund. By allocating tenders to sponsored entities, they caused financial losses to the government, reportedly receiving a substantial commission. The enforcement directorate is also examining money laundering angles within this alleged scam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

