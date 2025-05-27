Left Menu

EU Investigates Major Porn Sites Over Child Protection Failures

The European Union is investigating major porn websites—Pornhub, Stripchat, XNXX, and XVideos—over possible breaches of online content rules aimed at safeguarding children. The EU's Digital Safety Act mandates online platforms to implement effective age verification and risk mitigation measures, under threat of significant fines. The probe will prioritize minors' protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-05-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 19:31 IST
EU Investigates Major Porn Sites Over Child Protection Failures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

European Union regulators are probing four major pornography platforms—Pornhub, Stripchat, XNXX, and XVideos—over violations of the bloc's online content regulations, specifically concerning child protection. The European Commission announced the investigation under the Digital Safety Act (DSA), which emphasizes creating a safer digital space for minors.

The DSA mandates that online giants enforce stringent measures to shield users, particularly those under 18, from explicit content. Failure to comply could result in fines reaching up to 6% of yearly global revenue. The commission highlighted that these companies have not established sufficient age verification processes or risk mitigation strategies necessary to safeguard young users.

The EU is developing an age-verification tool that could be utilized by digital platforms to ensure user age compliance. Meanwhile, smaller porn websites will face scrutiny from individual member states' digital watchdogs. This investigation follows a public consultation on children's protection online, addressing issues like age verification and appropriate access.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025