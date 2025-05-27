Supreme Court Declines to Hear Student's Free Speech T-Shirt Case

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to review a student's challenge against a Massachusetts school's decision to prohibit him from wearing a T-shirt stating 'There are only two genders.' The justices dismissed the appeal, which argued the school's action infringed on free speech rights under the U.S. Constitution.

Identified as 'L.M.,' the student was 12 when the incident took place in 2023. A lower court upheld the school's decision, stating it was a reasonable restriction to prevent a negative impact on transgender pupils. The school's dress code prohibits clothing that implies hate speech or targets specific groups.

The legal tussle over the T-shirt aligns with broader cultural disputes concerning transgender rights in the U.S. L.M.'s intent was to spark dialogue on gender ideology. The case reveals the tension between free speech rights and ensuring a safe learning environment for all students, particularly those in the LGBTQ+ community.

(With inputs from agencies.)