Left Menu

Chinese Premier Li Qiang Calls for Trade Unity Amid Global Tensions

Chinese Premier Li Qiang addresses trade barriers with Southeast Asian and Gulf nations, promoting open trade amid global protectionist trends. At a summit in Kuala Lumpur, he reiterates China's resolve to stabilize its economy, stressing the importance of a multilateral trading system under the WTO and addressing U.S.-China trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 19:54 IST
Chinese Premier Li Qiang Calls for Trade Unity Amid Global Tensions
Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Chinese Premier Li Qiang urged Southeast Asian and Gulf countries to dismantle trade barriers and embrace open commerce, amidst increasing protectionism and economic challenges globally. He expressed confidence in China's economic stability during a leadership summit in Kuala Lumpur with ASEAN and GCC countries.

Premier Li highlighted the negative impact of economic globalisation's current crisis, emphasizing the need for a multilateral trading system centered around the World Trade Organization. This comes as the U.S.-China trade tensions under former President Trump's administration caused widespread economic disruption.

Despite external pressures and domestic challenges, Li reassured that China's economy continues to show resilience. With fiscal expenditure at a record high and policies aimed at boosting consumption, the Chinese government is committed to overcoming economic hurdles and maintaining export strength.

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025