Chinese Premier Li Qiang Calls for Trade Unity Amid Global Tensions

Chinese Premier Li Qiang urged Southeast Asian and Gulf countries to dismantle trade barriers and embrace open commerce, amidst increasing protectionism and economic challenges globally. He expressed confidence in China's economic stability during a leadership summit in Kuala Lumpur with ASEAN and GCC countries.

Premier Li highlighted the negative impact of economic globalisation's current crisis, emphasizing the need for a multilateral trading system centered around the World Trade Organization. This comes as the U.S.-China trade tensions under former President Trump's administration caused widespread economic disruption.

Despite external pressures and domestic challenges, Li reassured that China's economy continues to show resilience. With fiscal expenditure at a record high and policies aimed at boosting consumption, the Chinese government is committed to overcoming economic hurdles and maintaining export strength.