India Restarts Visa Services for Afghan Nationals

India has reopened its visa services for Afghan nationals seeking to visit the country for business, education, and medical purposes. Afghan applicants can now apply online as the country resumes visa services previously halted following the Taliban's seizure of power in August 2021.

The decision to restart the visa service signifies India's delicate balance of diplomatic engagement, as it has not yet officially recognized the Taliban regime. Applicants are required to submit comprehensive documentation, including the Afghan National Identity Card, through the official visa portal. The categories include business, student, medical, and UN diplomat visas.

Visa applicants must adhere to stringent requirements such as online application submissions, carrying a copy of their Electronic Travel Authorization, and providing biometric details upon arrival. While India continues its cautious approach towards the Taliban rule, the resumption of visa services indicates a move towards increased interaction and humanitarian aid for Afghan citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)