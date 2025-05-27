Left Menu

Outcry Over Police Brutality in Tenali: HRF Demands Justice

The Human Rights Forum condemned the Tenali police for publicly beating three men accused of assaulting a constable. Despite the allegations against John Victor, Karimulla, and Rakesh, HRF stated that legal procedures must be followed. A demand for adherence to legal standards and accountability by officers has been made.

The Human Rights Forum (HRF) has issued a strong condemnation against the Tenali police following an incident involving the public beating of three individuals accused of attacking a police constable. The episode has sparked outrage, with the HRF highlighting violations of legal procedures and human rights.

The accused men, John Victor, Karimulla, and Rakesh, were alleged to have attacked police constable K Chiranjeevi. One suspect remains at large. Despite the allegations, HRF stresses that such extreme measures by police contravene established legal protocols, emphasizing that no crime justifies a public beating.

The incident came to prominence through a video shared widely, showing police officers striking the accused with bamboo sticks in public. HRF calls for action under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the SC/ST (PoA) Act, urging an immediate inquiry. Meanwhile, Guntur's Superintendent of Police, S Satish Kumar, claims ignorance of the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

