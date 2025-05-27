Left Menu

Zimbabwe's New Radio Levy Sparks Controversy

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa has approved a law mandating motorists to pay a radio levy before vehicle licensing or insurance. Critics label it draconian. The levy, funding the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corp, has sparked concerns over media bias and financial burdens on citizens relying on independent news sources.

Zimbabwean motorists now face a new radio levy requirement to access vehicle licenses or insurance, as enacted by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. This controversial law targets funding for the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corp (ZBC), raising concerns of bias and financial strain.

The amendment to the Broadcasting Services Act demands a $92 annual fee from motorists, funneling substantial revenue to ZBC, amid criticisms of its pro-government bias and declining ad revenue. Exemption certificates are available for those without radio receivers.

Critics, including lawyer Kudzai Kadzere and media activist Rashweat Mukundu, have expressed their disapproval, highlighting the financial burden on citizens and the shift toward independent digital news platforms. Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa calls the law draconian and anti-citizen.

