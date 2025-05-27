Court Acquits Notorious Gangster in High-Profile Crime Case

A special court has acquitted notorious gangster Ravi Pujari in a case linked to the 1999 murder of Anil Sharma, alleged member of fugitive underworld kingpin Dawood Ibrahim's gang. The acquittal came as a result of insufficient evidence, as per the order which is yet to be released.

Special judge A M Patil dismissed the charges against Pujari under the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act. Anil Sharma was reportedly shot dead by Chhota Rajan's men amidst a gang rivalry that dominated the Mumbai underworld at the time.

Previously, the court acquitted 11 accused, and Chhota Rajan was discharged due to lack of evidence proving his involvement. The case highlighted the long-standing gang wars between Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Rajan's groups.

