Supreme Decision: The T-Shirt Debate in Schools

The United States Supreme Court has opted not to review a student's appeal challenging a Massachusetts public school's decision to prohibit a T-shirt with the message 'There are only two genders,' citing concerns over its impact on other students' well-being.

The case, which involves 12-year-old student Liam Morrison, sought to contest a ruling that upheld the ban, arguing it impinged upon his rights under the U.S. Constitution. The lower court found the school's action reasonable to prevent disruption.

Conservative justices, including Samuel Alito, voiced their dissent, highlighting the need for clarity in balancing students' rights and school responsibilities within the educational setting, amid ongoing cultural debates over transgender rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)