Left Menu

Supreme Decision: The T-Shirt Debate in Schools

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear 12-year-old Liam Morrison's free speech challenge against his school's ban on a T-shirt reading 'There are only two genders.' Justices upheld lower court rulings, which found the shirt disrupts school environment, while conservative justices expressed dissent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 21:28 IST
Supreme Decision: The T-Shirt Debate in Schools

The United States Supreme Court has opted not to review a student's appeal challenging a Massachusetts public school's decision to prohibit a T-shirt with the message 'There are only two genders,' citing concerns over its impact on other students' well-being.

The case, which involves 12-year-old student Liam Morrison, sought to contest a ruling that upheld the ban, arguing it impinged upon his rights under the U.S. Constitution. The lower court found the school's action reasonable to prevent disruption.

Conservative justices, including Samuel Alito, voiced their dissent, highlighting the need for clarity in balancing students' rights and school responsibilities within the educational setting, amid ongoing cultural debates over transgender rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025