Left Menu

Tragic Asphyxiation Incident Highlights Human Rights Concerns in Tamil Nadu

The NHRC has issued notices to Tamil Nadu's government and police following the death of three workers due to asphyxiation. The incident, involving inadequate safety gear during sewage tank cleaning, raises serious human rights concerns. The NHRC seeks a detailed report detailing the investigation status and any compensation provided.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 22:12 IST
Tragic Asphyxiation Incident Highlights Human Rights Concerns in Tamil Nadu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) stated it has issued notices to the Tamil Nadu government and the state's police chief. The move follows reports of three workers who died from asphyxiation while cleaning a sewage tank without protective gear in Tiruppur district.

The deceased, belonging to the Scheduled Caste community, were working at a dyeing mill in the Karaipudur area. They reportedly collapsed shortly after entering the tank, with three workers not surviving despite being rushed to a hospital. This incident, observed by the NHRC, signals a serious human rights violation.

The NHRC has demanded a comprehensive investigation report from state authorities within four weeks. The Commission has also underscored the importance of employing modern technology in such hazardous cleaning operations, referencing a Supreme Court judgment. The NHRC's advisory from September 2021 advocates banning hazardous cleaning activities lacking proper safety equipment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025