Tragic Asphyxiation Incident Highlights Human Rights Concerns in Tamil Nadu

On Tuesday, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) stated it has issued notices to the Tamil Nadu government and the state's police chief. The move follows reports of three workers who died from asphyxiation while cleaning a sewage tank without protective gear in Tiruppur district.

The deceased, belonging to the Scheduled Caste community, were working at a dyeing mill in the Karaipudur area. They reportedly collapsed shortly after entering the tank, with three workers not surviving despite being rushed to a hospital. This incident, observed by the NHRC, signals a serious human rights violation.

The NHRC has demanded a comprehensive investigation report from state authorities within four weeks. The Commission has also underscored the importance of employing modern technology in such hazardous cleaning operations, referencing a Supreme Court judgment. The NHRC's advisory from September 2021 advocates banning hazardous cleaning activities lacking proper safety equipment.

