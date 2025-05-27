CRPF Chief Assesses Security Preparedness in Kashmir Ahead of Amarnath Yatra

CRPF Director General G P Singh undertook a comprehensive review of the operational readiness of the force in Kashmir Valley on Tuesday, officials confirmed.

Singh's agenda included visiting the 181 battalion campus at Charar-e-Sharif alongside senior officers where he met unit commanders. His three-day tour of Jammu and Kashmir follows the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, which resulted in 26 casualties, mainly tourists. The primary focus of the tour is on the readiness and strategy of the CRPF for the forthcoming Shri Amarnath Yatra, scheduled to commence on July 3.

In addition to inspecting security measures, Singh addressed a 'Sainik Sammelan' to hear troop grievances and later conversed with DIGs and commandants across the 47 CRPF battalions in Kashmir. The CRPF remains pivotal to maintaining internal security and conducting counter-terrorism efforts in the region.

