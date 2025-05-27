Left Menu

Mumbai Hoax: Frustrated Tailor Sparks Airport Bomb Scare

A 35-year-old tailor, Manjeet Kumar Gautam, was arrested for making a hoax bomb threat call to Mumbai police. Frustrated after an argument with his wife, Gautam falsely reported a bomb threat at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The police quickly traced and apprehended him for causing panic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-05-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 22:26 IST
  • India

Mumbai police apprehended a 35-year-old tailor, Manjeet Kumar Gautam, for making a false bomb threat call concerning the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

The call was made following a domestic dispute, prompting law enforcement to swiftly trace his location and arrest him.

Authorities have filed a non-cognisable case against Gautam, with further investigations ongoing to address this unlawful act.

