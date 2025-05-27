Mumbai Hoax: Frustrated Tailor Sparks Airport Bomb Scare

Mumbai police apprehended a 35-year-old tailor, Manjeet Kumar Gautam, for making a false bomb threat call concerning the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

The call was made following a domestic dispute, prompting law enforcement to swiftly trace his location and arrest him.

Authorities have filed a non-cognisable case against Gautam, with further investigations ongoing to address this unlawful act.