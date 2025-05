India's Firm Stand Against Nuclear Blackmail and Global Terrorism

In a robust diplomatic endeavor, an all-party Indian parliamentary delegation declared India's unwavering stance against nuclear blackmail and terrorism on Tuesday. The delegation underscored its commitment to striking decisively against terrorist hideouts thriving under nuclear cover.

Led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, the delegation liaised with key international partners, including Singapore, France, and Slovenia, emphasizing India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism. The strategy involves engaging influential global platforms like the UN and FATF, where India's anti-terrorism message received substantial support.

This initiative follows the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor's precision strikes on May 7. By reaching out to 33 capitals, India aims to consolidate global efforts in combating terrorism, showcasing its resolve to counter terrorism perpetuated under state policy, specifically implicating Pakistan.