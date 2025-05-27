Delhi Police Smash Inter-State Pharmaceutical Trafficking Ring

An inter-state drug cartel operation has been dismantled by the Delhi Police, leading to the arrest of five major traffickers across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh. Authorities seized over 32,000 tablets of regulated substances, valued at over Rs 5 lakh.

The arrests were made following a series of coordinated raids, during which police confiscated 18,000 Tramadol tablets, 7,380 Tramadol capsules, 7,400 Nitrazepam tablets, and 505 Alprazolam tablets. Additionally, officials recovered Rs 1.85 lakh in cash.

The alleged traffickers, including repeat NDPS offender Sudhir, utilized a combination of legal and illegal pharmaceutical supply routes to distribute drugs. Other key figures included Sunil Kumar Bhardwaj and Ajeet Kumar, who played significant roles in sourcing and distributing the drugs, with operations linked to suppliers in Gorakhpur, facilitated by courier and inter-state transport methods.

(With inputs from agencies.)