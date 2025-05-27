NSO Hosts Data Users Conference to Advance India’s Statistical Ecosystem

In a major step toward strengthening evidence-based policymaking and advancing India’s statistical landscape, the National Statistics Office (NSO), under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), in collaboration with the Indian School of Business (ISB), successfully hosted the Data Users Conference on May 27, 2025, at New Delhi. The conference served as a dynamic platform to foster greater engagement between data producers and users, with a focus on newly released surveys — the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE) 2023–24 and the Forward-Looking Survey on Private Sector Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Investment Intentions.

Held at a time when India’s economic trajectory is increasingly data-driven, the conference witnessed participation from over 200 distinguished delegates. These included academicians, researchers, economists, policymakers, representatives from industry associations, international organizations, private enterprises, and members of the media. Notably, several Domain Experts and members of the National Statistical Commission (NSC) were also present, reflecting the gravitas of the event.

MoSPI’s Vision: ‘Data for Development’

The conference was chaired by Dr. Saurabh Garg, Secretary, MoSPI, who underscored the Ministry’s vision of ‘Data for Development’, emphasizing MoSPI’s role as one of the largest collectors of primary data globally. With surveys reaching sample sizes of one to five lakh units, MoSPI continues to break ground with its commitment to statistical excellence.

Dr. Garg showcased several innovations led by the Ministry:

Monthly releases of the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), offering updated labor market insights for both urban and rural areas.

Launch of the CAPEX Investment Intentions Survey, which provides forward-looking economic signals on private sector investment planning.

Pilot for the Annual Survey on Service Sector Enterprises (ASSSE), indicating an effort to fill crucial data gaps in India's rapidly growing service sector.

Ongoing efforts to revamp MoSPI’s data dissemination platform, enhancing user access through intuitive visualization tools, API-based access, and improved microdata interfaces.

Dr. Garg also pointed to significant strides in inter-institutional collaboration, expansion of MoSPI’s internship program, and district-level economic indicators such as District Domestic Product (DDP) and industrial performance indices, all aimed at enabling more granular and actionable insights.

Policy Anchored in Granular Data

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor (CEA), Government of India, lauded MoSPI’s efforts in delivering high-quality, disaggregated data. He emphasized that policy reforms gain strength and longevity when rooted in granular, district-level data that can capture local economic dynamics.

Dr. Nageswaran highlighted how the ASUSE and CAPEX surveys provide a composite view of India’s unincorporated and formal private sector activities, enabling a deeper understanding of macro and microeconomic indicators. He further encouraged the integration of diverse administrative databases (like GST and MCA21) with MoSPI datasets and promoted the use of AI and machine learning tools to generate district-specific insights.

Strengthening Academia-Policy Interface

Prof. Madan M. Pillutla, Dean of ISB, in his remarks, expressed gratitude for the collaboration with MoSPI and emphasized the long-standing tradition of statistical reliability in India. He noted that data collection, research, and capacity building are interlinked processes vital for robust policymaking.

Prof. Pillutla stressed the importance of data-user engagement platforms such as this conference, which facilitate cross-sector dialogue and support the evolution of India’s statistical architecture in line with international best practices.

Technical Sessions and Insights

The day-long conference transitioned into three key technical sessions:

ASUSE Data Ecosystem: Highlighted the 2023–24 redesign that allows for quarterly and district-level estimates, expanding usability across research and policy landscapes. CAPEX Investment Survey: Titled “From Intent to Insight”, this session delved into the predictive power of forward-looking investment data, pinpointing emerging industrial clusters and aiding strategic economic planning. Utility of ASUSE Data for MSMEs: Emphasized the potential of the ASUSE dataset in profiling micro, small, and medium enterprises, especially in unorganized sectors, to support policies on formalization, credit access, and entrepreneurship.

Panel Discussion: From Data to Action

A panel moderated by Dr. Ashwini Chhatre (ISB) included eminent experts such as Shri Dharmakirti Joshi (CRISIL), Dr. M. Suresh Babu (MIDS), Prof. Rishi Kumar (BITS Pilani), Prof. C. Veeramani (CDS), and Dr. Pallavi Choudhuri (NCAER). The discussion highlighted the growing value of CAPEX data for policy forecasting, while noting challenges such as underutilized corporate capacity and the increasing role of household investments in Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF).

Panelists called for:

Improved microdata accessibility.

Standardization of metadata frameworks.

Strengthened state-level statistical infrastructure.

Key Recommendations and Road Ahead

Several actionable takeaways emerged from the conference:

Profile age of establishments in ASUSE to understand enterprise maturity.

Capture reasons behind entry into the unincorporated sector to design targeted support measures.

Expand ASUSE and CAPEX surveys to include FDI, global value chain participation, exports, and imports, aligning with India’s Vision 2047.

Include dedicated modules on renewable energy investment intentions in future CAPEX rounds.

Monitor the impact of credit schemes like MUDRA, and promote enterprise registration and formalization.

A Unified Commitment to Statistical Excellence

The event concluded with strong reaffirmation from all participants — MoSPI, ISB, researchers, and policymakers alike — to advance the quality, accessibility, and policy relevance of official statistics in India. The conference reflected the evolving role of MoSPI not only as a data generator but also as a thought leader and enabler of evidence-driven governance.

For further details on survey data and forthcoming releases, stakeholders are encouraged to visit the official MoSPI website: www.mospi.gov.in.