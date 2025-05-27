Left Menu

Ayodhya Power Struggle: Union Leader Faces Hefty Penalty

The Ayodhya power department has slapped a Rs 5.5 crore penalty on a trade union leader for protesting the termination of 1,500 electricity employees. This unprecedented notice cites disruptions caused by the protests. The penalty may be recovered as land revenue arrears if not paid in 30 days.

Updated: 27-05-2025 22:45 IST
Ayodhya Power Struggle: Union Leader Faces Hefty Penalty
  • India

The Ayodhya power department has levied an unprecedented Rs 5.5 crore penalty on a trade union leader for leading protests against the dismissal of 1,500 electricity department employees. The notice, confirmed by the chief engineer, has invoked Section 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Government Electricity Undertakings Act, 1958.

Jai Govind, district president of Vidyut Mazdoor Panchayat, Uttar Pradesh, told PTI about the notice, signed by Ashok Kumar Chaurasia, which states that use of high-intensity loudspeakers from April 22 to May 10 disrupted work and revenue collection.

The notice demands payment within 30 days, failing which it will be recovered as arrears of land revenue. Chaurasia mentioned that legal sections will be evaluated by the police and court.

