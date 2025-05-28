Left Menu

Substandard Construction Accusations Shake Agra Rail Redesign

BJP MLA Babulal Chaudhary has accused substandard construction in the redevelopment of two railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Chaudhary's letter to PM Narendra Modi suggests the focus is more on financial gains than quality. Railway officials refute these allegations, attributing scheme responsibility to the Chief Administrative Officer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 01:49 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 01:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant accusation against Agra Division's railway station redevelopment, BJP MLA Babulal Chaudhary has alleged that the construction quality is below standard. In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chaudhary criticized the ongoing work at the two stations being overseen under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

According to Chaudhary's claims, approximately Rs 20 crore has been allocated for the redevelopment of the Fatehpur Sikri and Achhnera stations. However, he insists the quality falls short of the prescribed standards, accusing officials of prioritizing financial gains over genuine improvements in passenger amenities.

Railway officials, however, denied dealing with the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and rebutted the allegations of land encroachment. The situation remains tense as Chaudhary has urged the Prime Minister for intervention, including investigating station redevelopment and enforcing stricter controls against encroachment.

