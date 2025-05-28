Left Menu

Court Strikes Down Trump’s Executive Order Against Law Firm WilmerHale

A judge in Washington invalidated President Trump's executive order targeting WilmerHale, among other law firms. Judge Richard Leon ruled the order unconstitutional, marking the third legal defeat for Trump in his efforts to penalize firms perceived as adversarial. The decision prevents federal agencies from enforcing the order against WilmerHale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 02:05 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 02:05 IST
Court Strikes Down Trump’s Executive Order Against Law Firm WilmerHale
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant judicial decision on Tuesday, a Washington-based federal judge nullified an executive order from President Donald Trump aimed at law firm WilmerHale. The ruling marks the third time a court has rejected efforts by Trump to sanction firms he views as hostile to his presidency.

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon, appointed by President George W. Bush, determined that Trump's executive order against WilmerHale violated constitutional protections for free speech and due process. The prominent firm was previously associated with Robert Mueller, a Republican-appointed special counsel who led the inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Judge Leon's ruling prohibits federal agencies from upholding the March 27 order against WilmerHale, a major firm with offices nationwide. Trump's broader strategy of targeting law firms has faced condemnation in the legal community, with many accusing him of using his office to pursue personal grudges.

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025