Court Strikes Down Trump’s Executive Order Against Law Firm WilmerHale

In a significant judicial decision on Tuesday, a Washington-based federal judge nullified an executive order from President Donald Trump aimed at law firm WilmerHale. The ruling marks the third time a court has rejected efforts by Trump to sanction firms he views as hostile to his presidency.

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon, appointed by President George W. Bush, determined that Trump's executive order against WilmerHale violated constitutional protections for free speech and due process. The prominent firm was previously associated with Robert Mueller, a Republican-appointed special counsel who led the inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Judge Leon's ruling prohibits federal agencies from upholding the March 27 order against WilmerHale, a major firm with offices nationwide. Trump's broader strategy of targeting law firms has faced condemnation in the legal community, with many accusing him of using his office to pursue personal grudges.