Left Menu

Judicial Slam: Trump's Executive Order Against Law Firm Struck Down

A federal judge struck down an executive order by Donald Trump that targeted the law firm WilmerHale, ruling it unconstitutional. This action was perceived as retaliation against the firm for its role in the Russia investigation. The ruling reinforces constitutional rights and denies Trump's order suspending their lawyers' security clearances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 04:44 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 04:44 IST
Judicial Slam: Trump's Executive Order Against Law Firm Struck Down
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge has declared an executive order by former President Donald Trump against law firm WilmerHale unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Richard Leon's verdict marks the third judicial rejection of Trump's efforts to penalize firms he considers adversarial to his administration.

The order in question retaliated against WilmerHale after the firm hired Republican-appointed special counsel Robert Mueller, who led the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Trump's characterization of the investigation as a 'witch hunt' was central to his actions.

The ruling is seen as a robust affirmation of constitutional rights, pushing back against measures that suspended law firms' security clearances and sought broader punitive actions. The U.S. Justice Department has defended Trump's executive orders and may appeal Leon's decision in higher courts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025