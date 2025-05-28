Judicial Slam: Trump's Executive Order Against Law Firm Struck Down

A federal judge has declared an executive order by former President Donald Trump against law firm WilmerHale unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Richard Leon's verdict marks the third judicial rejection of Trump's efforts to penalize firms he considers adversarial to his administration.

The order in question retaliated against WilmerHale after the firm hired Republican-appointed special counsel Robert Mueller, who led the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Trump's characterization of the investigation as a 'witch hunt' was central to his actions.

The ruling is seen as a robust affirmation of constitutional rights, pushing back against measures that suspended law firms' security clearances and sought broader punitive actions. The U.S. Justice Department has defended Trump's executive orders and may appeal Leon's decision in higher courts.

(With inputs from agencies.)