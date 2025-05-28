Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Macron's Strategic Visit to Indonesia

French President Emmanuel Macron is meeting Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto to discuss defense and strategic partnerships. Past agreements include a significant defense deal and military hardware, highlighting growing ties. Macron's visit also focuses on mining industry collaborations, with participants looking to explore opportunities in Indonesia's vast nickel reserves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 07:36 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 07:36 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron is visiting Indonesia to discuss defense and strategic partnerships with President Prabowo Subianto. The talks come as Indonesia emerges as Paris' key arms client in Southeast Asia.

Macron's visit follows a successful trip to Vietnam, where over $10 billion in deals were signed. In Indonesia, discussions are expected to center on a previous $8.1 billion defense deal involving Rafale jets and other military equipment.

Apart from defense, Macron's delegation includes representatives from the French mining industry, highlighting interest in Indonesia's nickel reserves. This visit underscores the strengthening bilateral relations between France and Indonesia, across various sectors.

