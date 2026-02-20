Strategic Partnerships and Diplomatic Talks: Modi's Visit to Israel

In an era where strategic partnerships are paramount, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Israel for the second time. His two-day visit starting February 25 aims to consolidate ties between the nations.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sees India as a 'gigantic power' and anticipates using this trip to foster alliances with India, alongside Israeli allies. Modi is expected to address Israel's parliament and engage with significant figures like President Isaac Herzog and Netanyahu himself.

This visit follows Modi's historic 2017 trip, the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Israel, marking a continuation of robust diplomatic dialogues between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)