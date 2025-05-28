Tragic Double Homicide Shakes Bihar's Saran District

Two individuals were shot dead by unidentified assailants in Bihar's Saran district, police reported on Wednesday. The attack took place on Tuesday night in the Mufassil area where the victims, Amrendra Singh and Shambhu Singh, were targeted by gunmen near the old BSNL office.

According to a police statement, officers received information about the shooting from the Mufassil police station and promptly arrived at the scene. The victims, found with multiple bullet wounds, were transported to the nearest government hospital. Unfortunately, they succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

The police have dispatched the bodies for post-mortem examination. Saran SSP Kumar Ashish informed the press that both victims were heavily involved in land transactions, and while the exact motive remains unclear, a business rivalry is being considered as a potential cause. Investigations continue as authorities work to apprehend those responsible.