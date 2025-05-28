Left Menu

Diplomatic Talks: Zelenskiy in Berlin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to visit Berlin for discussions with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz as part of efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine. Zelenskiy will be received with military honours at the Federal Chancellery, indicating the importance of this diplomatic engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 28-05-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 10:45 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is poised to touch down in Berlin on Wednesday, engaging in crucial discussions with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. This visit is a segment of a broader diplomatic endeavor aimed at halting the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The German government has disclosed that Zelenskiy will be welcomed with military honours at the Federal Chancellery at midday. Such a reception underscores the gravity and significance of this diplomatic meeting.

These discussions between Ukraine and Germany hold potential to accelerate peace-building measures, reflecting a concerted international effort to address and resolve the war-afflicted status quo in Eastern Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

