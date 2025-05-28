Left Menu

War-Crimes Whistleblower's Appeal Rejected: Australian Court Upholds Verdict

Australian former army lawyer and whistleblower David McBride unsuccessfully contested a five-year and eight-month prison sentence concerning leaked documents on war crimes. McBride, who admitted to stealing and sharing classified files, aims to appeal in High Court. Advocates criticize the imprisonment decision amidst unresolved war crime allegations.

Updated: 28-05-2025 11:02 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian whistleblower and former army lawyer David McBride's appeal to reduce his five-year and eight-month prison sentence was denied by the Australian Capital Territory Court of Appeal. His lawyers argued that his actions were in the public interest.

Despite admitting to charges including theft and sharing classified documents, McBride contends he acted out of a duty to expose alleged war crimes committed by Australian troops in Afghanistan. He plans to take the appeal to the High Court, emphasizing the public and constitutional significance of the case.

Rights advocates point out McBride's case as emblematic of the issues surrounding whistleblower protections, with no other individuals charged in relation to war crime allegations. The case continues to solicit a response from Attorney General Michelle Rowland regarding a potential pardon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

