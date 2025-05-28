War-Crimes Whistleblower's Appeal Rejected: Australian Court Upholds Verdict

Australian whistleblower and former army lawyer David McBride's appeal to reduce his five-year and eight-month prison sentence was denied by the Australian Capital Territory Court of Appeal. His lawyers argued that his actions were in the public interest.

Despite admitting to charges including theft and sharing classified documents, McBride contends he acted out of a duty to expose alleged war crimes committed by Australian troops in Afghanistan. He plans to take the appeal to the High Court, emphasizing the public and constitutional significance of the case.

Rights advocates point out McBride's case as emblematic of the issues surrounding whistleblower protections, with no other individuals charged in relation to war crime allegations. The case continues to solicit a response from Attorney General Michelle Rowland regarding a potential pardon.

(With inputs from agencies.)