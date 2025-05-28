Iran Executes Alleged Mossad Spy Amid Ongoing Tensions
Iran has executed Pedram Madani, accused of espionage for Israel. In a long-standing conflict with Israel, Iran frequently executes those linked with Mossad. Madani, arrested in 2020, was charged with attempting to pass classified information. Recently, another Iranian, Mohsen Langarneshin, faced execution for similar espionage activities.
Iran executed Pedram Madani under accusations of spying for Israel, judiciary news outlet Mizan reported Wednesday. This highlights the persistent shadow warfare between Iran and Israel, where numerous executions of individuals accused of Mossad links punctuate their fraught relationship.
Madani, arrested in 2020, allegedly sought to pass critical Iranian information to Israel. He faced allegations of illicit financial gain. This case follows the execution of another Iranian, Mohsen Langarneshin, last month on similar espionage charges involving Mossad.
The latest execution underscores the heightened tensions over espionage and intelligence activities that add complexity to Iran's security landscape, especially regarding efforts to undermine its nuclear strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
