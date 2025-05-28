Left Menu

Iran Executes Alleged Mossad Spy Amid Ongoing Tensions

Iran has executed Pedram Madani, accused of espionage for Israel. In a long-standing conflict with Israel, Iran frequently executes those linked with Mossad. Madani, arrested in 2020, was charged with attempting to pass classified information. Recently, another Iranian, Mohsen Langarneshin, faced execution for similar espionage activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 11:10 IST
Iran Executes Alleged Mossad Spy Amid Ongoing Tensions
Spy

Iran executed Pedram Madani under accusations of spying for Israel, judiciary news outlet Mizan reported Wednesday. This highlights the persistent shadow warfare between Iran and Israel, where numerous executions of individuals accused of Mossad links punctuate their fraught relationship.

Madani, arrested in 2020, allegedly sought to pass critical Iranian information to Israel. He faced allegations of illicit financial gain. This case follows the execution of another Iranian, Mohsen Langarneshin, last month on similar espionage charges involving Mossad.

The latest execution underscores the heightened tensions over espionage and intelligence activities that add complexity to Iran's security landscape, especially regarding efforts to undermine its nuclear strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025