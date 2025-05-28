Left Menu

Overnight Drone and Missile Assault: Russia's Tactical Shift

Russia launched a large-scale overnight attack on Ukraine using drones and ballistic missiles. Ukrainian air defense intercepted 34 drones, while others were redirected or confirmed as simulators. The incident reflects ongoing tensions and evolving warfare strategies in Eastern Europe, highlighting the crucial role of electronic warfare technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 28-05-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 11:50 IST
Overnight Drone and Missile Assault: Russia's Tactical Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a significant escalation of the conflict, Russia unleashed a barrage of 88 drones and five ballistic missiles in an overnight offensive against Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian air force's statement on Wednesday.

The Ukrainian military's air defense units successfully intercepted 34 of the drones, demonstrating their effectiveness. Additionally, 37 drones either lost their target as a result of advanced electronic warfare tactics employed by Ukrainian forces or turned out to be drone simulators lacking warheads.

This incident underscores the ongoing volatility in Eastern Europe and the growing role of modern electronic warfare in shaping military strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025