Overnight Drone and Missile Assault: Russia's Tactical Shift

In a significant escalation of the conflict, Russia unleashed a barrage of 88 drones and five ballistic missiles in an overnight offensive against Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian air force's statement on Wednesday.

The Ukrainian military's air defense units successfully intercepted 34 of the drones, demonstrating their effectiveness. Additionally, 37 drones either lost their target as a result of advanced electronic warfare tactics employed by Ukrainian forces or turned out to be drone simulators lacking warheads.

This incident underscores the ongoing volatility in Eastern Europe and the growing role of modern electronic warfare in shaping military strategies.

