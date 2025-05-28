Diplomatic Shifts: Indonesia's Conditional Engagement with Israel

In a significant diplomatic gesture, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto declared that Indonesia is ready to form diplomatic ties with Israel contingent on the recognition of an independent Palestinian state. This announcement was made during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, highlighting a potential geopolitical shift in the region.

Currently, Indonesia, the largest Muslim-majority country, does not maintain diplomatic relations with Israel. Prabowo emphasized that any future relations would hinge on guarantees for Israel's security, seeking a balance between Israel's security concerns and Palestinian aspirations for statehood.

During the event, President Macron reiterated France's commitment to supporting progress towards Palestinian independence, aligning with Indonesia's condition for recognizing Israel. The development hints at possible changes in international relations, contingent upon actions from Tel Aviv.