Diplomatic Shifts: Indonesia's Conditional Engagement with Israel

Indonesia, a Muslim-majority nation, is open to establishing diplomatic ties with Israel if Tel Aviv recognizes a Palestinian state, according to President Prabowo Subianto. This statement was made in a press conference alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, emphasizing Israel's security needs and France's support for Palestinian independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 28-05-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 12:02 IST
In a significant diplomatic gesture, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto declared that Indonesia is ready to form diplomatic ties with Israel contingent on the recognition of an independent Palestinian state. This announcement was made during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, highlighting a potential geopolitical shift in the region.

Currently, Indonesia, the largest Muslim-majority country, does not maintain diplomatic relations with Israel. Prabowo emphasized that any future relations would hinge on guarantees for Israel's security, seeking a balance between Israel's security concerns and Palestinian aspirations for statehood.

During the event, President Macron reiterated France's commitment to supporting progress towards Palestinian independence, aligning with Indonesia's condition for recognizing Israel. The development hints at possible changes in international relations, contingent upon actions from Tel Aviv.

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

