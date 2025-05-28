Chaos at Gaza Aid Hub Leaves 47 Injured
A chaotic scene unfolded at a Gaza aid distribution center where crowds overwhelmed the facility, leaving 47 Palestinians injured, primarily from gunfire. Ajith Sunghay, of the UN Human Rights Office, suggested that most injuries were caused by Israeli forces. The hub is supported by an Israeli and US-backed foundation.
Chaos erupted at a newly established Gaza aid distribution hub, resulting in 47 Palestinians sustaining injuries, mostly from gunfire. According to Ajith Sunghay, who heads the UN Human Rights Office for Palestinian territories, Israeli army fire was primarily responsible for these injuries.
The incident occurred on Tuesday when a large crowd of Palestinians overwhelmed the distribution center, which was set up by a foundation backed by both Israeli and US interests.
The distribution hub is part of an effort to provide aid to the region, yet it quickly became a scene of turmoil as tensions flared between the assembled crowd and military forces.
