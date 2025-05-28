Left Menu

Chaos at Gaza Aid Hub Leaves 47 Injured

A chaotic scene unfolded at a Gaza aid distribution center where crowds overwhelmed the facility, leaving 47 Palestinians injured, primarily from gunfire. Ajith Sunghay, of the UN Human Rights Office, suggested that most injuries were caused by Israeli forces. The hub is supported by an Israeli and US-backed foundation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 28-05-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 12:38 IST
Chaos at Gaza Aid Hub Leaves 47 Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Chaos erupted at a newly established Gaza aid distribution hub, resulting in 47 Palestinians sustaining injuries, mostly from gunfire. According to Ajith Sunghay, who heads the UN Human Rights Office for Palestinian territories, Israeli army fire was primarily responsible for these injuries.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when a large crowd of Palestinians overwhelmed the distribution center, which was set up by a foundation backed by both Israeli and US interests.

The distribution hub is part of an effort to provide aid to the region, yet it quickly became a scene of turmoil as tensions flared between the assembled crowd and military forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025