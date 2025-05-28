Left Menu

Dramatic Police Encounter: Suspect in Heinous Crime Arrested

Ravindra, accused of raping a six-year-old girl in his village, was arrested after a police encounter on Wednesday. The incident occurred when police attempted to arrest Ravindra, leading to a shootout where he sustained injuries. A gun was found with him, and the survivor is being treated.

Bulandshahr(Up) | Updated: 28-05-2025 12:50 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, Ravindra, an accused in the heinous crime of raping a six-year-old girl, was apprehended by police following an encounter. The suspect allegedly assaulted the young girl in his village late May, igniting a manhunt by law enforcement.

Acting on reliable information, police closed in on Ravindra's location near a tubewell. Instead of surrendering, he opened fire, prompting police to retaliate. Ravindra suffered a gunshot wound in the exchange and was subsequently taken to a government hospital for treatment, officials disclosed.

The police recovered a country-made pistol, including live and spent cartridges from the suspect. Meanwhile, the young survivor is receiving medical care at Meerut Medical College, as investigations continue under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

