Karnataka's Battle Against the Rains: CM Siddaramaiah Leads Relief Efforts

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has taken decisive action in response to severe monsoon rains and resulting floods, calling on district in-charge ministers and secretaries to personally assess affected areas.

In a statement, the Chief Minister's office emphasized the need for immediate visits and thorough supervision of relief efforts, ensuring a coordinated response to the state's flood crisis.

As part of ongoing measures, a comprehensive meeting on May 30 and 31 will bring together Deputy Commissioners, Zilla Panchayat CEOs, and district secretaries to evaluate the situation, discuss precautionary steps, and enhance disaster management strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)