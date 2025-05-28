Karnataka's Battle Against the Rains: CM Siddaramaiah Leads Relief Efforts
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed district officials to visit and assess monsoon flood-affected areas. A comprehensive review meeting is scheduled for May 30-31 to discuss relief coordination. Financial assistance has been provided for damages, and the state focuses on precautionary measures across 170 flood-prone taluks.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has taken decisive action in response to severe monsoon rains and resulting floods, calling on district in-charge ministers and secretaries to personally assess affected areas.
In a statement, the Chief Minister's office emphasized the need for immediate visits and thorough supervision of relief efforts, ensuring a coordinated response to the state's flood crisis.
As part of ongoing measures, a comprehensive meeting on May 30 and 31 will bring together Deputy Commissioners, Zilla Panchayat CEOs, and district secretaries to evaluate the situation, discuss precautionary steps, and enhance disaster management strategies.
