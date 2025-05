Russia's Troop Build-up on Ukraine's Border Sparks Tensions

Russia has amassed a formidable military presence of more than 50,000 troops near Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy disclosed this information, suggesting a potential large-scale summer offensive from Russia while Kyiv is taking preventive steps.

The Sumy region, opposite Russia's Kursk region, is witnessing intensified military activities, with Kyiv maintaining some hold despite previous Russian advances. Zelenskiy believes Russia's intent is to establish a 10-kilometer buffer zone along the border, with Russian forces capturing several villages.

Despite the tensions, Ukraine claims progress in pushing Russian forces back and remains open to peace negotiations. Zelenskiy envisions a three-way meeting involving U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Putin, seeking venues like Turkey or Switzerland for talks, while rejecting locations such as Belarus.

