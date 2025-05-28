Left Menu

Accountant's Downfall: Stolen Millions and a Swift Arrest

A 23-year-old accountant, Vivek Raj, was arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly stealing Rs 35 lakh from his employer. The theft was discovered when the cash went missing from an office in Karampura. Police recovered nearly the entire amount after locating Raj at a hotel in Azamgarh.

Delhi Police have apprehended a young accountant accused of embezzling Rs 35 lakh from his workplace, as confirmed by authorities on Wednesday.

Following the theft report on May 24, a comprehensive manhunt was launched, leading to the recovery of almost the entire stolen sum.

The suspect, Vivek Raj, was located in Azamgarh, where he had taken refuge in a hotel, police reported.

